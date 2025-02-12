Who doesn't love a crispy, golden-fried chicken? The crunch as you bite into it, the juiciness of the meat and the mouth-watering flavours-fried chicken is a dish that transcends borders. Every region around the world has its unique spin on it, with spices, techniques and traditions that make each version special. Whether it's the Southern-style fried chicken of the United States or the crispy, aromatic variations in Asia, the world is full of exciting and diverse takes on this classic. But recently, the internet has brought us a bizarre twist on this beloved dish. An Instagram food vlogger has shared a rather peculiar method for making fried chicken that has left many scratching their heads. Let's dive into the strange process that has caught the attention of food lovers everywhere.





In her viral video, the vlogger begins by preparing her chicken and this is where things take an unusual turn. She scores the chicken's meat with not one, not two, but eight sharp blades. These cuts, or piercings, go deep into the meat. Scoring the meat like this helps the marinade penetrate better. Next, she squeezes an ample amount of lemon juice all over it. Then, she whips up a marinade using some simple spices like turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, salt, water and a spoonful of a special mix. The mixture turns a vibrant orange, ready to coat the chicken. She pours this marinade over the chicken while the blades are still in place, ensuring the marinade settles into the piercings. Once this is done, she removes the blades and rubs the marinade deep into the chicken's cuts.

Now, comes the frying. She heats a pan with oil and places the chicken in, letting it deep fry for a couple of minutes on each side, ensuring that it crisps up beautifully. The result? A perfectly golden and deliciously fried chicken. To serve it, she opts for a traditional touch - placing it on a banana leaf before taking a bite. Her facial expression speaks volumes as she chews, signalling that this fried chicken is delicious and tender.

Watch the complete viral video below:

While the dish looks fantastic, the unusual method has sparked a lot of chatter in the comments. Some viewers couldn't help but question the need for eight sharp blades. “Could have just used a knife,” one person commented. Another user simply asked, “Why use blades when you can avoid it?” One comment summed it up, saying, “Looks good, but the recipe is dangerous.”

What did you think of this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.