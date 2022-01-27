When it comes to staying healthy, seasonal fruits are the way to go. Every season brings along varied range of fruits that are naturally enriched with essential nutrients and help prevent seasonal diseases. Winter is in its full bloom and it's time to relish plump red strawberries. One of the most beautiful fruits of nature, strawberries have a delicate texture and sweet-tart taste, making it a popular choice among all. Let's agree, biting into those bright red and juicy strawberries is heavenly! Besides being indulgent, strawberries have rich nutrient profile too. The fruit is loaded with vitamins, minerals and several essential nutrients and can benefit our overall health. This is why Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra too can't get enough of it. One of her latest posts is a proof of that.





Known to be one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty loves sharing all her health secrets on social media. Every now and then, she shares glimpses of her daily diet, yoga sessions and tips on how to make our everyday meals healthier. Then she talks at length about several healthy ingredients and their nutritional benefits too. Recently, Shilpa took to her Instagram page 'simplesoulfulapp' to share the benefits of strawberries. Besides, she also mentioned about her love for the seasonal fruit. "It's #strawberryseason. Do you'll love strawberries as much as we do?" the post read.

Here're 4 Health Benefits Of Strawberries:

1. Rich In Antioxidants

Strawberries are enriched with antioxidants that help flush out toxins and prevent inflammation in our body. These factors also help aid weight loss.

2. Regulates Blood Pressure

Strawberries are loaded with potassium that might help regulate blood pressure. The fruit helps balance the effects of sodium in our system, making it heart-healthy too!

3. High In Vitamin C

The fruit is loaded with vitamin C that help prevent our skin from getting dull and dry during the winters. It helps our skin hydrate, making it nourished from within.

4. Boosts Immunity

The vitamin C in strawberries help boost immune-health too. This might further helps prevent several seasonal diseases, including cold and flu.





Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:











Now that you know the health benefits of strawberries, we suggest, include it in your everyday diet for healthy living. But do take some special care while buying the fruit to relish it to the fullest. Fret not, we've got you covered. We bring some easy tips on how to identify the good strawberries. Click here for a guide on how to buy and store these juicy delights.









