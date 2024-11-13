The shares of online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy Ltd debuted on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Celebrating Swiggy's Initial Public Offering (IPO), Zomato, the competitor food delivery company and restaurant aggregator, dedicated a special creative and shared it on its social media handles. The picture showcases two men symbolising the companies Zomato and Swiggy standing beside each other while facing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building with the words 'Now Listed...Swiggy'. The caption of the Instagram post read, "You and I... In this beautiful world."

See the post here:

Swiggy responded by commenting, "It's giving jai and veeru."





Instagram users appreciated the gesture and shared their reactions in the comments section.





A user wrote, "I love how Zomato doesn't shy away from appreciating its competitors - class and humour in one frame!"





Another added, "Chalo ab party bhi dedo dono [Now both of you give us all party]." Finding the gesture sweet, a user said, "This made me Awww."





Also Read:FSSAI Instructs Online Food Delivery Companies To Ensure 45-Day Expiry Of Their Products





One wrote, "Didn't expect this coming from you!! kudos." Another chimed in, "Zwigato is for real."





In July 2021, Zomato had shared a similar creative on social media after it went public. The caption read, "from 'one day' to 'day one'." Now, Zomato has included Swiggy in the same artwork in its latest post. See the original post here.





Shares of Swiggy debuted 7.7% higher in pre-open trade on Wednesday. The stock is listed at 420 rupees ($4.98) on India's National Stock Exchange, compared to its issue price of 390 rupees.