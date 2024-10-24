Food delivery applications like Swiggy and Zomato have become an inevitable part of our lives. However, it seems foodies are not too happy with a recent change introduced by both platforms. As per reports, Zomato and Swiggy have increased the platform fee to ₹10 amid the ongoing festive rush. But this decision has not gone over well with customers. On the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the revised platform fee sparked widespread outrage. Many users voiced their frustration, highlighting how food delivery charges have been steadily increasing. They pointed out that the rising costs are making it difficult for customers to continue ordering, as it has become too expensive.





A user wrote, “Swiggy Also Increased Platform Fee To ₹10. This Happened Right After Zomato's Hike. Food Ordering Started With Free Delivery, Now GST, Delivery & Packing Charges, Platform Fee. Zomato & Swiggy Does 3.5 Million Orders Daily.”

Another person said, “Zomato hikes platform fee! Pay an inflated cost of food to use the platform. Pay a platform fee to use the platform. Restaurants pay a fee to use the platform. And finally, pay with your health by eating outside food. What an idea sirjee.”

“Zomato honey we're all struggling but please behave yourself what is festive season platform fee,” read a post.

A user announced, “Just a day after Zomato increased platform fees to Rs 10, Swiggy follows suit.”

Many noted, “Zomato and Swiggy hiked their platform fee to ₹10 during festive season.”

A post read, “Both Zomato and Swiggy have hiked their platform fees to ₹10 per order, just in time for the festive rush. They both started with a ₹2 fee and now process over 3.5 million orders daily combined! Food delivery has evolved from free services to GST, delivery & packing charges, and now platform fees.”

An X user mentioned, “#Swiggy and #Zomato have both started charging a ₹10 platform fee. I was surprised to see the steep jump from ₹6 to ₹10 on Swiggy, which will surely boost Zomato's profits in the next quarter. However, after checking Zomato, I realized this increase is temporary, likely to capitalize on the festive season demand. Nevertheless, these tech-driven, asset-light platforms continue to generate substantial profits.”

What are your thoughts on this increase in platform fees? Share your opinions in the comments section below.