One of the most popular actresses in the present generation has to be Janhvi Kapoor. Since she made her debut in Dhadak, the actress has given some hit performances. While her on-screen talent surely has caught the audience's attention, many can't seem to get over her fashion sense as well! She never fails to keep all her fans hooked to her social media profile with her stunning pictures. While this may be her professional side, did you know that Janhvi is also a foodie? Yes, you read that right! Even though you will find tons of pictures of her hitting the gym, every once in a while, Janhvi Kapoor indulges in all things delicious. Don't believe us? We have just the proof you need!





The actress is currently vacationing in Amsterdam with her friends and dropped some pictures from the trip. The series of photos shows her exploring the place. One of the images that caught our attention was of the food she relished! In one of the pictures, Janhvi can be seen sitting in a beautiful red dress. Nysa Devgan (Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter) is also in the picture with two other people. In front of them, you can spot a delicious plate of green salads, two crispy pizzas, some dips, and drinks! In the caption of the post, Janhvi wrote, "#amstagram." Check out her full post here:

Doesn't this feast look drool-worthy?! This isn't the first time Janhvi Kapoor was seen digging in some yummy Italian food. Once, when Jahnvi Kapoor was getting ready to attend an event, she was seen having a bowl of pasta in one picture while getting her hair and make-up done. Then in the same post, she showed another picture where she was struggling to fit in the dress. In the caption, she wrote, "Before and after." You can read all about it here.





Janhvi is now making headlines for her forthcoming film Bawaal. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she will work with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. And she will also appear in Mili, a Boney Kapoor film, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.



