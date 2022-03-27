Janhvi Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie who likes to document her culinary adventures on social media from time to time. From exotic dishes to scrumptious home-cooked food, we have seen Janhvi enjoying it all with as much happiness. The actress has her own indulgences, celebrates various occasions with good food, and doesn't forget to share the same with her online family. And her recent post on Instagram isn't any different. She shared a series of pictures including an image of herself enjoying a delectable meal. We could see her relishing some exotic Italian food made with an assortment of vegetables.





Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be enjoying a delicious Lasagne along with a healthy pizza made on a buckwheat base. She was all smiles as she dug into her favourite treat. Apart from the main dish, we could also see Janhvi enjoying some salad and what appears to be brioche buns kept on her table. "A meal, a debut and a return," she wrote in her post. She seemed to be referring to her cousin Shanaya Kapoor's debut at a fashion event in Delhi. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was also spotted in the post that Janhvi shared. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor has a soft corner for food and the best part is that she doesn't shy away from expressing the same. A couple of months ago, she gave us a glimpse of her grand meal which was nothing short of an Italian feast. Her post showed an image of the spread and it looked absolutely enticing. We saw some penne pasta in red sauce, spaghetti in white sauce with basil and bowls of olives, cherry tomatoes, and a few toppings. There was a large bowl of green salad with some juicy bruschetta as well along with some other rich curries. Take a look at it here.





Whether it's Indian, Japanese, or any other, Janhvi Kapoor likes to enjoy a variety of flavours on her platter. The actress, once, shared a series of her desi indulgence on her Instagram Stories. The first snap showed her Indian platter featuring chapati, dal, rice pulao, and some okra curry, all arranged in separate dabbas. There were green chillies as well along with the main dishes. Her food posts also included drool-worthy sushi rolls with a spicy sauce as a dip and chopsticks. Janhvi captioned it, “Sushi or paneer?” Read more about it here.





Janhvi Kapoor never shies away from a good indulgence and enjoys her food to the fullest. We would love to see more such foodie diaries from the actress' life! On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film 'Roohi' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has a number of projects lined up for release, including the black comedy 'Good Luck Jerry' which is slated for an OTT release. Janhvi Kapoor also will be working for the entertainer 'Dostana 2' as well as 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal.