Name a better comfort food than Rajma Chawal and we will wait. Rajma are red kidney beans that are prepared with spices, tomatoes and onions. When the aromatic rajma is paired with steamed or jeera rice the flavourful explosion in your mouth can cause a foodgasm. Don't know about you but Kalki Koechlin echoes a similar sentiment. On Friday, the actress treated herself to a plate of home-cooked rajma chawal. In the picture posted by the actress on her Instagram Stories, we could see that the rajma was topped with coriander leaves and served with rice. It looked oh-so-delicious. Kalki also enjoyed a crispy and fluffy puri with the staple North Indian meal. “Thik aayi meri rajma chawal. (My rajma chawal came out okay.) But the puri is courtesy of my cook Urmi didi, meri gol gol nahi hoti (Mine are not round),” read the side note.





Even during work-related travel outings, Kalki Koechlin makes sure to scoop some time out of her hectic schedule to satisfy the foodie in her. How do we know? Well, a few days back the actress was in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for a "quick shoot” where she tried the country's traditional delicacies. Kalki dropped a carousel of pictures from her travel album on Instagram, In one of the snaps she offered fans a glimpse of the popular baklava dessert. There were trays filled with pistachio-topped baklavas that triggered our sweet tooth. This particular pastry comes with several layers and has a delectable crunch. It is often served with chopped nuts. Want to know more? Here's the full story.





Before that, Kalki Koechlin walked us through a mouth-watering spread of Middle Eastern delights, prepared by her partner Guy Hershberg. The menu had freshly baked bread and hummus bowls garnished with chickpeas and oil. The Moroccan fish cooked with a mix of spices had us drooling. Kalki, a health-conscious foodie, also relished an assortment of salads. Oh, there were dips as well to pair with the dishes. In her caption, the actress wrote, “Middle Eastern delights from Guy Hershberg”. Read the entire story here.