Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (May 25, 2022). He left no stones unturned to make it extra special for himself. On Tuesday, he hosted a midnight party at home to ring in the special day with close friends and family. The guests in attendance included Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and others. Each of them took to their respective Instagram handles to share glimpses of the closed-door party - and we can say, it was a total hit! Gauri Khan uploaded an Insta-post, featuring the highlights of the party. In the post, we could see Karan cutting a three-tier cake, while his friends sang the birthday song in the background. "Happy Birthday. You are truly the One and Only," she captioned the post. Check it out:





While Karan was looking dapper in his all-black outfit, what grabbed our attention was the lavish white cake. Later, we got a close-up view of the birthday cake through Maheep Kapoor's Insta-story. It was an all-white three tier cake, with splashes of gold on it. "Happy 50th Birthday Karan," the cake read. Take a look.





Photo Credit: Instagram

Maheep Kapoor further gave us a sneak peek into what was on the menu for Karan Johar's birthday dinner. In one of her stories, we saw a set table, with menu on the top. From spinach-tofu salad and roasted butternut squash salad to roast chicken, honey glazed ribs and lamb shank - the spread had it all. We could also see a fling cake, loaded with cream and berries, which the guests enjoyed for dinner. Check out Maheep Kapoor's story here:

Photo Credit: Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram

Manish Malhotra too took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the chic table-setup for the birthday party - it was vintage set-up with grand chandelier, tall candles, white-and-gold crockeries and flowers at the centre. Find the Insta-story here:

If you thought that the party ended with this closed-door celebration, then you are absolutely mistaken. Later in the evening, Karan Johar threw a grand party at the YRF Studio, which was attended by the who's who from the film industry. From the pictures that surfaced on the internet, we could see the guests included Hrithik Roshan and his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sweta Nanda, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh and others. Reportedly, Karan Johar appointed celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilchand for foods and desserts at the party.





On the work front, Karan Johar, marking his 50th birthday, took to Instagram to make a special announcement regarding his upcoming projects. He stated that he will commence "the shoot" of his "action film in April 2023". Besides, his directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set for a February 2023 release. Besides, Karan Johar produced comedy drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' will soon hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli in the lead.











We wish Karan Johar all the very best for all his upcoming ventures!