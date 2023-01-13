Lohri is a harvest festival celebrated with great zeal in Northern India. People light bonfires, sing, and dance to traditional music. Lohri festivities, like any other Indian festival, include food in abundance. There are several delicacies to savour and enjoy during this occasion, including popcorn, makki ki roti with sarson ka saag, and sweet and crunchy revris and chikkis. And our Bollywood celebs also enjoy doing all this! Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated Lohri with her family in Mumbai and shared a sneak-peak on her Instagram handle. In her story, we could spot a plate filled with til (sesame seeds) chikki along with peanut and gur chikki. Take a look below.





Following Kareena's story, Karisma also posted a photo of a plate filled with peanut chikki. It appears that they are both celebrating the occasion together.

The festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti would not be complete without any of these foods. Considering how comforting it is, til or sesame is frequently used in winter cooking. Similarly, gur (or jaggery) is recognised to provide a plethora of health advantages. It keeps you warm, strengthens your immunity, and protects you from seasonal diseases.





What do you think of Kareena's foodie diaries? Let us in the comments below.










