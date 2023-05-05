Summer season is a time when we just don't feel like eating heavy meals. Too much deep-fried, oily food can cause indigestion, especially with the soaring temperatures outside. Luckily, our humble Indian cuisine has plenty of options to beat the heat with. We have natural foods like cucumber, mango, and watermelon that contain plenty of water and are easy to digest. There are also several light summer meals that can be added to the diet. Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed one such simple homemade meal during the summer season. Can you guess what it was? Take a look and see for yourself.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor 'Waiting' For Her Food Is Too Relatable To Miss

In the photo that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, we could see a plate with the classic summer staple - none other than curd rice. A combination of whisked curd and boiled rice, it is quite a light and fulfilling summer meal. The tadka added on top with mustard seeds made it look absolutely delicious. The actress also had some rice papad and pickle to pair with her refreshing summer meal."Summer lunches," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the caption of the story. She also tagged her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in the story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is indeed one of the biggest food lovers on Instagram. The actress regularly shares snippets from her food diaries for her fan following of 11 million. Recently, she enjoyed a wholesome breakfast with her adorable son Jeh. Although it was the simple poha with green chutney, her baby serving it to her made it so special. Click here to read more about this story.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a slew of projects lined up. She will be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She is also pairing up with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in a spy thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.