Karisma Kapoor may be strict about her fitness regime and conscious about her diet as well, but she is a hardcore foodie at heart. The actress loves trying a variety of foods from different cuisines. Recently, Karisma treated us to her Maharashtrian food diaries and we are happy to see what she enjoyed. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of Sabudana Vada accompanied by some green chutney. The deep-fried snack is made with Sabudana, also known as sago or tapioca pearls, potatoes, mild spices, and roasted peanuts and is popularly eaten in Maharashtra. The vada on Karisma's plate looked crispy and tempting. Karisma wrote, “Sabudana vada,” and added a slurp emoji. She also used a sticker that read, “So good.” Take a look:

Sabudana Vada was what Karisma Kapoor indulged in.

If Karisma Kapoor's indulgence has left you craving sabudana vada, we have a solution. Here's a recipe that will help you in making some tasty and drool-worthy sabudana vada at home. You can enjoy it and impress your family with your culinary skills. Usually, people have it while fasting, but it's not a mandate, of course.

The best part about sabudana is that it can be prepared in different ways. If you want to avoid something deep-fried like sabudana vada, you can just go ahead and make sabudana khichdi that's a healthier option. Don't forget to pair it with some creamy curd.





(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Homemade Pizza Is Making Us Drool For Some)

Sabudana Khichdi is also another recipe you can prepare.

Karisma Kapoor is a passionate foodie and her food diaries also include lip-smacking sweet delicacies. Last weekend, the actress treated herself to a sweet dish — a rich and chocolaty cake — that looked soft and fluffy. The sweet delight prepared with chocolate cream looked absolutely tasty. Karisma captioned the post, “Uff DeD.”





Karisma Kapoor often bonds with her friends over food. Earlier this month, she hosted a lavish dinner party for her friends and family members, which included Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora among others. Malaika shared a glimpse of the yummy spread on Instagram Stories. On the dining table, we could see chicken curry, a platter of fried fish, mutton curry, biryani, raita, and an assortment of bread and aachar. There was also a bowlful of dal as well. She wrote, “Uff yum,” and tagged Karisma.





Karisma Kapoor surely knows how to keep us entertained with her food diaries. What did you think of the food she posted? Tell us in the comments.