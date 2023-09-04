Karisma Kapoor has a sweet tooth and her social media keeps us well-versed with her dessert indulgence. Whether celebrating a birthday in Paris or simply Sunday brunching, Karisma's love for all things sweet doesn't need an occasion. The actress gave her Instagram family a glance at her Sunday brunch menu. No points for guessing because it was a sweet treat. Karisma Kapoor indulged in a chocolate cupcake with whole grain flour, a buttermilk cupcake with blackberry frosting, and brown sugar almond meringue. Of course, there was coffee. If Kapoors are brunching, how can you expect that to be without a steamy cup of coffee? Take a look at the stories she shared:

If Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram entry made you feel like gorging on a sweet treat, you have landed on the right spot. To enjoy a dessert you don't always have to visit a bakery or a cafe. You can prepare it in the comfort of your home. Let's take a look at it:

1. Chocolate cupcake

This recipe finds its special place in the hearts of the sweet tooth. It is nothing less than a guilty pleasure when topped with the choco ganache frosting. What are you waiting for? Take a look at this delectable recipe here.

2. Peanut Butter / Chocolate Cupcakes

This one will make your tummy do a happy dance. Trust us. Your taste buds will instantly revive, as decadent flavours of chocolate meet the peanut butter in your mouth. Recipe inside.

3. Microwave Meringues

These are the desserts that are traditionally made from whipped egg whites and sugar. While they sound a bit intimidating, you can prepare them in just 20 minutes with our easy-peasy recipe. Click here.

4. Brunsli with Meringue Cookie

In less than an hour, you can enjoy the rich, sweet and salty crunchy cookies, which taste heavenly. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Vanilla Cupcakes

Nothing can ever go wrong with vanilla cupcakes. Agree? This classic dessert is all things creamy and buttery. Best part: it can be prepared in the comfort of your house. Check out the recipe here.