Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur celebrated her 16th birthday on 11th March 2021. Wishes poured in from both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram to mark the special day. Both the Kapoor divas shared adorable pictures of Samaira from her childhood days. "Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our firstborn baby," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in her adorable post. The day was also celebrated by the Kapoor family with a special birthday party, complete with balloons, some stunning customised decorations and three yummy cakes. Take a look at the photos shared by Karisma Kapoor on Instagram:

"You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday," wrote doting mother Karisma Kapoor in the caption. Beautiful balloons were decorated in the background with 'Sweet 16' written on them. Samaira Kapur also donned a customised sash which read, "Samaira's Sweet 16."

There were also three special cakes that were part of the birthday celebrations. The first one was a bright golden cake with edible gold paint and macaroons on top that went perfectly with the décor of the evening. The second was a simple vanilla cream cake decorated with colourful sprinkles and strawberry cream. The third yummy cake was pastel-hued in a lovely green shade with three little pink-coloured fondant pigs on top!

Could the pigs on the cake be an inside joke or a reference made by the Kapoor family? Well, our guess is as good as yours! Here's hoping to see more of Karisma Kapoor and Samaira's foodie diaries in future too.