Karisma Kapoor's Sunday Binge Featured Our Favorite Winter Treat; Can You Guess?

Karisma Kapoor is known to send homemade chocolate cakes to her sister Kareena and other BFFs. On Sunday, however, she decided to go desi and gorged on a plateful of gajar ka halwa.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: January 18, 2021 13:14 IST

Karisma Kapoor relished gajar ka halwa this weekend.

  • Karisma Kapoor shares a lot of foodie stories on her Instagram account.
  • On Sunday, she dug into a plate of gajar ka halwa and shared its pic.
  • Find an easy recipe of traditional gajar ka halwa inside.

Karisma Kapoor is inarguably one of the fittest actors of our generation and inspiration of many. At 46, the mother of two juggles her work, finds time for her friends and looks after her diet with ease. Just when you begin to think that it is impossible for the diva to sneak in some desserts and maintain that physique, she surprises us with pictures of her occasional feasts. We all know how much Karisma loves to bake; she is also known to send homemade chocolate cakes to her sister Kareena and other BFFs from the industry. On Sunday, however, she decided to go desi and gorged on a plateful of gajar ka halwa.

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Goa Vacation Is Full Of Scrumptious Morning Meals, Here's Proof)

Gajar Ka Halwa is a sinful dessert that is most commonly prepared during winters, with seasonal carrots. These carrots are deep red in colour, juicy and sweet. They are grated and cooked in oodles of ghee, milk, sugar and khoya (optional). Nuts and dry fruits are added for the extra crunch and richness. It is one of the most beloved desserts of India, and here's how you can make it at home.

Looks like Karisma Kapoor has a bit of weak spot for desserts. She was present at one of the gatherings that took place at Kareena's old apartment, where the girls ordered in a bunch decadent desserts like salted caramel cheesecake and caramel custard. What is your secret Karisma? We are all ears!
 

Tags:  Karisma KapoorKareena KapoorGajar Ka Halwa
