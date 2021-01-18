Mira Kapoor's Goa Vacation Is Full Of Scrumptious Morning Meals, Here's Proof (See Pic)

Mira is on holidays these days in Goa and it is bound to be a foodie affair.

If you follow Mira Kapoor on Instagram, you would know her love for food. The diva has always expressed her love for all things decadent as well as healthy and keeps sharing her food shenanigans with her fans and followers on social media. No wonder the lockdown saw her cooking and tying many new dishes at home, often a combination of yummy and wholesome.





Mira is on holidays these days in Goa and it is bound to be a foodie affair! She posted a couple of pictures stating that she's in Goa. But what caught our eye was a picture of a stunning table-setting full of scrumptious dishes, neatly set. Have a look:





From the looks of it, we could see a plate of beautifully-cut pineapple slices with the side of bread basket along with a plate full of what seems to be stuffed focaccia bread with spinach. It was served with a tomato dip and a glass of cold coffee (or a shake), making it a perfect breakfast table. Doesn't it all look straight out of a foodie's paradise? And we are pretty sure Mira must've had a gala time noshing on all of it!

We are hoping to see more from Mira's Goa diaries. She recently also shared the look of husband Shahid from his next movie 'Jersey' in which he plays a cricketer. 'Jersey' is a remake of the Telegu film by the same name and is set to release on Diwali, 5th November 2021.





