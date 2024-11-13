Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While fans are showering the film with love as it runs in theatres, the actor is actively promoting it. As part of his promotions, he recently travelled to Bihar. And when in Bihar, can you miss litti chokha? We all know the answer is no. This Bihari delicacy consists of stuffed and baked whole wheat dough balls served with chokha, a mashed vegetable side. In a recent Instagram post, Kartik shared his experience of enjoying this hearty meal. The actor was surrounded by a huge crowd of fans. He was seen tasting litti chokha from a street-side stall, with the dish served on a paper plate. The side note read, “Litti chokha lallan top lagela. Rooh Baba In Bihar for the first time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Theatre mein successfully chalat ba.”





Earlier, while promoting the film in Banaras, Kartik Aaryan could not resist sampling the local dishes. In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the actor was seen at a street chaat corner, buying snacks and enjoying the popular chaats. The first item in his food journey was tikki chaat, featuring a crispy tikki paired with flavorful chhole curry and yoghurt. It was topped with tangy tamarind and mint chutneys, crunchy sev, aromatic spices and fresh coriander. Kartik then savoured the renowned lassi from Pehalwan Lassi, served in a traditional kulhad (clay cup).





Before that, Kartik Aaryan was spotted with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star, Madhuri Dixit, indulging in some street food together. The duo seemed to have set aside their strict fitness regimes for the day. In a collaborative video shared on their Instagram handles, they gave fans a peek at the Maharashtrian snack they were enjoying. Any guesses? It was Vada Pav. The fried batata vada was served with spicy-tangy chutneys and a dash of lemon, all sandwiched between soft pavs. "Yeh Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa waali," Madhuri said playfully while posing with the vada pav and her co-star.





Kartik Aaryan's culinary adventures during the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions are truly drool-worthy.