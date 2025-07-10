Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been enjoying a trip to Detroit, Michigan, with the Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru, his wife Sheetal Nidimoru and others. On Instagram, the actress dropped a series of photographs featuring her candid moments over there. And the glimpses of her delicious indulgences stole the spotlight. The carousel opened with Samantha relaxing at a cafe with a coffee cup from Toastique, kept in front of her. It was evident in her smile how much she took pleasure in the healthy offering of the coffee shop.





The Family Man 2 star also relished a delicious spread of healthy food items and delighted her fans with a peek inside it. The picture featured two varieties of Acai bowls. The thick, smoothie-like bowls were prepared with frozen and mashed acai berries, and topped with ingredients such as granola, fresh fruit, coconut flakes, nut butter, bananas and blueberries. Then, we can spot an open avocado toast garnished with other nutritious vegetables, placed very near the Acai bowls to add to its richness. Also, a delectable healthy spread and a green smoothie, seemingly made by blending green leafy vegetables with fruits and a liquid base like water or milk, accompanied the delicious spread.

Not only this, in one of the frames, she was also seen enjoying a meal with friends. The actress captioned the photo dump simply as "Detroit", followed by a heart and evil eye emoji.

Watch the full post below:

This is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her fans with sneak peeks into her food diaries. Last year, on her birthday trip to Athens, she had treated us to a series of foodilicious clicks. Immersed in Grecian beauty, the actress was seen indulging in local cuisine during her travel diaries. The opening frame of her post featured her smiling from ear to ear while sitting in a restaurant and gorging on a dessert.





The next slide gave a virtual tour of an open seating area for a café located in the illuminated narrow alley in Athens. Additionally, in one of the stills, Samantha can be seen celebrating her 37th birthday by blowing candles on a couple of pastries. Sharing the pictures, she simply wrote, “Athens".

Watch the full post below:

Samantha is a true-blue foodie, and her travel escapades are incomplete without healthy indulgences.