The aroma of food wafting through the streets is a universal language that unites us all. In Bangladesh, a street vendor's unique twist on a classic snack has taken the internet by storm. A viral video showcases the vendor's creative concoction of jhalmuri with ghugni, sparking a lively debate among foodies. The video opens with the vendor cutting frozen ghugni into block-sized pieces. In case you don't know, ghugni is a semi-liquid curry made primarily from dried white or yellow peas.





Next, he takes some puffed rice and adds coriander, onion, tomato and green chilli to it. He also adds mustard chutney, naga chillies, lemon juice and cilantro to the dish. After mixing it all together, the vendor adds some ghugni to it and serves the dish to his customers.





The side note read, "Most Unusual Jhalmuri Making by Jhalmuri King of Bangladesh." Watch the video here:







The video went viral on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comment section.





One user wrote, "Soo much tasty and spicy." Another added, "I will not eat this."





While some people seemed eager to taste the ghugni jhalmuri, most were aversed to the idea of this unique snack.





Earlier, a video of a street vendor selling mango omelette at his food stall went viral online. The video showed the vendor cutting a mango into bite-sized pieces. Then, he broke two eggs in a bowl and added onion, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander, salt and spices. After thoroughly mixing the eggs with other ingredients, the man melted butter in a pan and made the omelette.





He topped it off with mango pieces, shredded boiled egg, coriander and tomatoes. After garnishing the dish with mayonnaise, coriander and chilli flakes, he served it with bread and garlic green chutney. Read the full story here.