Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular couples on the internet today. Since their grand wedding in December 2021, they have been giving us major couple goals with adorable posts and stories on Instagram. Be it Vicky's cute notes about his wife's cooking skills or Katrina's heart-warming posts during the festivals - every post by the two grabs all the limelight instantly. Currently, Vicky and Katrina are making the headlines with their vacation goals. Taking some time out from their busy schedules, the couple is now in New York exploring the city with each other. They are also sharing glimpses of their trip on their respective Instagram handles. In one such stories, Katrina spoke about her 'new favourite' drink. Can you guess what it is? Hint: Being the fitness enthusiast that she is it has to be something super healthy.





No more time to guess - it is the almond milk turmeric latte. Katrina took to Instagram to share a story featuring her holding a cup of turmeric latte. She wrote alongside, "New favourite...almond milk turmeric latte". Take a look:





Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Katrina Kaif

For the unversed, turmeric latte is more like the desi haldi doodh, prepared in a thicker consistency with some not-so-desi ingredients. Besides the usual haldi, doodh and black pepper, this drink also includes maple syrup and vanilla essence. While the choice of ingredients in the concoction differs from person to person, the drink makes for a healthy inclusion in every diet. You can also replace the milk with its vegan alternatives. Here we have a vegan turmeric latte recipe for you, prepared using coconut milk. You can always replace it with almond milk and enjoy the drink, the Katrina Kaif way! Click here for the recipe.





