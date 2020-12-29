Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes Of Vazhakulam Pineapple To Farmers Protesting In Delhi

The consignment was flagged off by Kerala Agricultural Minister VS Sunil Kumar

The ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital enters its second month and people from across the country are expressing their support and solidarity with the demonstrators. While some are joining the protest, others are sending their contributions to show their support. Recently, a farmers' association in Kerala sent a truckload of pineapples to Delhi for free distribution among the farmers. The cost of the fruits and the transport expenditure was reportedly borne by the Pineapple Farmers Association.





Trucks, loaded with 16 tonnes of pineapples, were sent on Thursday night from Vazhakulam - a town in Kerala's Ernakulam District, popularly referred to as the 'Pineapple City'. For the uninitiated, Vazhakulam pineapple is deemed to be the sweetest pineapple in India and received the GI tag in 2009.





The trucks were flagged off by Kerala Agricultural Minister VS Sunil Kumar from Vazhakulam on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the pineapples will be distributed among the protestors by the MPs from Kerala, leaders from Delhi Gurdwara and others.





Supporters took to their Twitter handles to express their support to this initiative by the Kerala farmers. "Farmers from Kerala have sent a truck full of pineapples to protestors at the Singhu Border. Again, I find this freaking adorable," a supporter wrote.

















"Kerala farmers sending Pineapples from Kerala for Farmers protesting at Singhu border. Love attracts love.Punjab stood with Kerala in many difficult times," tweeted another supporter.

























