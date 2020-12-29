SEARCH
  • News
  • Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes Of Vazhakulam Pineapple To Farmers Protesting In Delhi

Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes Of Vazhakulam Pineapple To Farmers Protesting In Delhi

Pineapple Farmers Association sent truckload of Vazhakulam pineapples to the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 29, 2020 12:15 IST

Reddit
Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes Of Vazhakulam Pineapple To Farmers Protesting In Delhi

The consignment was flagged off by Kerala Agricultural Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Highlights
  • Farmers protest in Delhi enters its second month.
  • Kerala sent 16 tonnes of pineapple to the farmers in Delhi
  • The trucks, loaded with pineapples, was flagged off on Thursday

The ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital enters its second month and people from across the country are expressing their support and solidarity with the demonstrators. While some are joining the protest, others are sending their contributions to show their support. Recently, a farmers' association in Kerala sent a truckload of pineapples to Delhi for free distribution among the farmers. The cost of the fruits and the transport expenditure was reportedly borne by the Pineapple Farmers Association.

Trucks, loaded with 16 tonnes of pineapples, were sent on Thursday night from Vazhakulam - a town in Kerala's Ernakulam District, popularly referred to as the 'Pineapple City'. For the uninitiated, Vazhakulam pineapple is deemed to be the sweetest pineapple in India and received the GI tag in 2009.

The trucks were flagged off by Kerala Agricultural Minister VS Sunil Kumar from Vazhakulam on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the pineapples will be distributed among the protestors by the MPs from Kerala, leaders from Delhi Gurdwara and others.    

Supporters took to their Twitter handles to express their support to this initiative by the Kerala farmers. "Farmers from Kerala have sent a truck full of pineapples to protestors at the Singhu Border. Again, I find this freaking adorable," a supporter wrote. 





"Kerala farmers sending Pineapples from Kerala for Farmers protesting at Singhu border. Love attracts love.Punjab stood with Kerala in many difficult times," tweeted another supporter.







Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PineappleKeralaFarmers Protest 2020
Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue
Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Diego Maradona With 6ft Tall Cake Statue
Shilpa Shetty Is Drooling Over This Decadent Dessert In Goa, Guess What It Is! (See Pic)
Shilpa Shetty Is Drooling Over This Decadent Dessert In Goa, Guess What It Is! (See Pic)

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 