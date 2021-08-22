Raksha Bandhan is a special day that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Actress Kiara Advani is celebrating this special day with a heart-warming post for her siblings. The actress shared a throwback picture from her birthday that featured 4 decadent-looking cakes that have triggered our sweet tooth cravings. In her post, Kiara wrote, “Happy Rakhi to my 4 beautiful baby bros. I love you more than you can imagine. God bless you monkeys.” While the pictures and caption are undeniably sweet, we couldn't take our eyes off the yummy cakes in the picture. Brace yourself for the pangs of hunger you're about to feel by just looking at the post.





We could spot two sinful-looking chocolate cakes — one with a dark chocolate gaze while the other was decorated with milk chocolate ganache, purple flowers, and chocolate crumble. The other two cakes looked equally divine. One was a fruit cake topped with delicious sliced fruits like kiwi, orange, pineapple, and blueberries, it was decorated with whipped cream and toasted nuts. The other cake featured pink and light-yellow buttercream frosting and was decorated with edible flowers. Slurping yet? We most certainly are.





Kiara celebrated her 29th birthday early this month. Her birthday was a fun-filled affair with a customised cake made just for her. The birthday cake was shaped like a film roll with red fondant icing and decorated with an edible clapboard, popcorn bucket, and camera. The unique cake also had a roll of Kiara's pictures coming out of it with a balloon attached on top of the pictures. Read more about it here.





Kiara Advani is undoubtedly an ardent foodie. And just like many of us, the actress too does not like to share her favourite food with her friends. Recently, the actress shared a picture of her midnight treat, which was a delicious-looking cake topped with chocolate frosting, blueberries, and walnuts. Guess who Kiara refused to share the sweet treat with? It was none other than actor Vicky Kaushal. Click here to find out what Kiara's reply to Vicky was.





Don't forget to wish your siblings with sweet messages just like Kiara Advani. Also, do tell us what sweet treats you relished along with them.