Actress Kirti Kulhari likes to keep it simple even when it comes to food. We have often seen her posting pictures of wholesome home-cooked meals on social media. And, the recent entry on her Instagram Stories is a plate full of desi breakfast. Her yummy platter shows a paratha served with dollops of ghee along with aloo gobi ki sabji and some delectable saag on the side. We could also see a glass full of what looked like milk. She used a couple of hashtags – “breakfast time” and “village life” - to describe her meal for the day.

We told you Kirti Kulhari is someone who loves to enjoy desi khana. Some days ago, she posted a picture of wholesome ghar ka khana and left us craving. That day, her plate showed some tur dal poured on white steamed rice. With that, we could also see bhindi ki sabji kept on the side. For the caption, she stated, "And some home food" and added a heart emoticon.





If pictures from Kirti Kulhari's food diaries left you with a rumbling tummy, we have a solution for you. Here are five desi recipes that you can cook easily at home.

With the onset of winters, there's nothing better than relishing hot palak paneer with parathas, agree? Take fresh paneer cubes and cook them in delicious spinach curry. You can garnish it with cream in the end and serve it hot.

This classic recipe hails from the state of Punjab. For this, boiled chickpea (chole) come together and are cooked in a pool of rustic spices. You can pair it with kulcha aur regular chapatis, it tastes amazing.

This recipe will surely amp up your desi meal. Dal tadka is the best when you want to add that extra zing to your regular food. Try it today and treat your family.

This is an easy recipe that screams indulgence. You just need to make mashed potatoes in a gravy rich with spices and aloo rasedaar is ready. It tastes really good with fluffy puris or even regular phulkas.

Who doesn't like stuffed parathas served with oodles of ghee? For this, you need to use grated cauliflowers along with some spices easily available at home.





No matter what cuisines you try, nothing beats "ghar ka khana." What do you think?




