India is a treasure trove of delectable street food, with every region boasting its own mouthwatering specialities. From the iconic Chole Bhature of Delhi to Maharashtra's lip-smacking Vada Pav, the culinary delights are endless. And now, thanks to industrialist Harsh Goenka, we get a glimpse into the vibrant street food scene of Kolkata. His tweet featured multiple pictures of irresistible treats that left foodies drooling and hearts racing. First up, we have the irresistible Phuchka, a crispy and savoury treat that will leave you craving more. Next is Churmur, a delightful concoction of tangy spices and crunchy goodness. And who can resist the iconic Jhalmuri, a spicy and crunchy snack that packs a punch with every bite? Last but certainly not least, we have Ghugnee, a delectable dish made with tender chickpeas simmered in a fragrant blend of spices. These pictures are pure foodie bliss, and we can only imagine the flavours that await us in the bustling streets of Kolkata.

Check out the tweet below:

This tweet, in no time, became a hit, with food enthusiasts from all corners of the digital world flocking the comment section, eager to share their excitement and cravings.

“Yummy for all the foodies. Just by seeing pics, I can feel all the yummy snacks in my tummy.”, wrote one user.

“So true, I have had pani puri almost every side of our country but nothing beats our Kolkata's puchka,” said a user.

A big food lover added, “I am still drooling over this post…Dreamt about it last night.”

Highlighting the missing delight, the person said, “What a selection. Then there is the singara. Missing those street foods.”

“I am What I am... Sir, your tweet is very tempting....no way I will have all four today....tomorrow's gym one hour extra....because of you only.”, wrote a gym enthusiast.

