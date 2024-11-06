There is hardly any foodie who can say no to hot jalebis. One of India's best desserts, the sweet delight has the power to improve our moods within seconds. Now, it seems that actress Kriti Sanon is also a huge fan of the spiral-shaped sweet treat. Proof of this is found in her latest post on Instagram. The actress, who is basking in the success of her latest film, Do Patti, shared a series of BTS snaps and clips from the film's sets. In the first video, Kriti could be seen dressed in her costume with the headgear and harness, all set to shoot paragliding scenes. In between the shots, she was found gulping some jalebis, and her expressions showed how much she enjoyed it. When asked what she was having, Kriti said, "The best jalebi in the best weather."





In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Some BTS. Thank you, audience, for all the love! It's because of you guys that Do Patti is trending at hashtag 1 in India and in the top 10 of global charts for the second consecutive week! Both Saumya and Shailee are elated.”

Kriti Sanon, who occasionally indulges in sweet treats, is known for her healthy eating habits. Not too long ago, the actress shared a hint of her go-to recipe for fruit and vegetable juice amidst her busy schedule. In her Instagram Stories, she posted a video of herself sipping on fresh juice as she resumed her health routine after a short break. Alongside the video, she wrote, "Restarting habits I got lazy about!" With the emoji hints on her post, it appeared that her juice included apple, carrot, spinach, ginger, lemon and cucumber—a refreshing mix for a health boost. Here is the full story.





Before that, in a behind-the-scenes video from her film Crew, Kriti Sanon was seen indulging in pizzas on set. She was joined by her co-star Kareena Kapoor in this food-filled moment. In the video, Kriti could be heard saying, "So this is my eighth slice," showing her love for the cheesy treat. Producer Rhea Kapoor added a playful caption, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo (a cute nickname for tall people), Kriti Sanon." Tabu was MIA in the clip. Click here to read the full story.





What do you think about Kriti Sanon's foodie