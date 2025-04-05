There is no denying that Kriti Sanon is dedicated to staying fit. But when it comes to indulging in good food, she never holds back. In her latest Instagram post, the actress showed us how she “March-ed into April” with sweet treats. She dropped a carousel of photos to give us a sneak peek into her recent work hustle, self-care moments and of course, her foodie adventures. In one frame, the actress posed for a selfie with a plate full of healthy goodness – featuring a bowl of comforting dal, crispy papad and what looks like curd on the side.

But wait, the best part? Dessert! Kriti Sanon shared a close-up of a bowl with two fluffy rasgullas (one was already half-eaten – we feel you, girl), followed by snaps of the Bengali sweet shop where those treats came from. Alongside the photos, the actress wrote, “That's the way I March-ed into April.” Now that's how you do a sweet transition!

Earlier, while shooting for her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, the actress dropped a mouthwatering clip from the sets. She was seen indulging in crispy, syrupy jalebis – fresh and golden, just the way we like them. Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Kriti added the catchy track Jalebi Baby in the background and playfully wrote, "Jalebi ke ishk mein." She also quipped, "You know you're on Aanand L. Rai sir's set when…" – proving yet again that good vibes and great food go hand in hand on her shoots.





Although Kriti Sanon is a self-confessed foodie, she doesn't give in to "lazy" eating habits all that easily. Last year, during a short break from her packed schedule of exciting projects, the Do Patti star decided to hit refresh on her health game. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kriti shared a video of herself sipping on a glass of fresh fruit and veggie juice. The caption read, "Restarting habits I got lazy about!" followed by the emojis revealing the ingredients of her juice - apple, carrot, spinach, ginger, lemon and cucumber."





We are in love with Kriti Sanon's food diaries. What about you?