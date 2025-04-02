Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga is known for its unconventional, food-themed accessories. Last year, actor Michael Shannon carried the brand's potato chips clutch, which looked like a real bag of chips but came with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh. Now, Balenciaga has introduced another everyday-inspired piece-a clutch designed to resemble a disposable coffee cup.





Named the '9 AM Clutch', the accessory is available in black and white. It is crafted from calfskin and brass and is part of Balenciaga's Fall 2024 collection, according to the brand's website. Priced at USD 5,750 (Rs 4.9 lakh), the clutch recently gained attention after being spotted with former journalist and author Lauren Sanchez, who is set to marry Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos in Venice. Sanchez was seen carrying the coffee cup clutch while attending a meeting in Los Angeles, reported The Guardian.

9 Am Clutch in White.Photo: balenciaga.com



The quirky accessory has received mixed reactions on social media, particularly on Reddit:





"I love a statement, fun bag. But this is just silly. I want to know who is buying this."





"This brand just keeps digging itself deeper and deeper into ridicule."





"Who is buying this? Not me. And I am a coffee addict."





"I think it is sort of fun, as a joke really. But would I buy it? Absolutely not. Must be for people who have far too much money."





What do you think of Balenciaga's coffee cup clutch? Let us know in the comments.