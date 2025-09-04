Pancakes can feel like a warm hug for many. Fluffy and golden, stacked one after the other, these sweet delights often make up for a cosy breakfast on a lazy Sunday. What's more, pancakes are versatile, and you can customise them as per your preferences. Drizzle some gooey maple syrup for that extra dose of flavour or sprinkle some nuts and berries for that delectable crunch. Don't know about you, but actress Nauheed Cyrusi totally agrees with us. On a Wednesday morning, the 42-year-old decided to put on her chef's apron and prepare homemade pancakes. She was generous enough to share the recipe with her fans on Instagram.





Nauheed Cyrusi's pancake recipe is perfect for those who can't decide what to do with leftover bananas. In the first step, she mashes two ripe bananas in a bowl. Next, the actress cracks open one egg and adds it to the fruits. 1 tablespoon of maida and “a teeny bit of vanilla essence” for that zing factor goes into the blend. Nauheed stirs the mixture uniformly until a thick batter is formed. After that, Nauheed adds a dollop of butter to a pan, followed by pouring the ingredient-filled batter. She cooks it until the batter spreads out on the pan and turns into a roasted, golden-brown texture.

For the final touch of perfection, Cyrusi sticks to the classic maple syrup before digging into the plate of the delicious-looking pancake. In the text layout, she mentioned, “No sugar needed because your ripe bananas are super sweet.”

This is not the first time that Nauheed Cyrusi intrigued foodies with her appetising homemade recipes. Not long ago, the actress offered a guide on how to make asian sesame spinach salad. She began the super-easy process by boiling the spinach leaves in a bowl, followed by straining the excess water. Next, sesame oil, soya sauce and black and white sesame seeds are added to the wilted spinach leaves. Since the salad tastes best when chilled, it is best to keep it refrigerated.

We await more homemade recipes from Nauheed Cyrusi!