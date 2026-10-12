Deep-fried dishes are everyone's guilty pleasure. Even though we know they aren't the healthiest option, many of us cannot resist munching on fried snacks while watching a movie, at a party, or after an exhausting day at work. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has compiled a ranking of the 50 best deep-fried dishes in the world as of September 2026. Three popular and distinct Indian dishes feature on the list.





Before we reveal the rankings of the Indian dishes, it is worth noting that the list is topped by Chikin from South Korea. Also known as Korean fried chicken, Chikin consists of battered and deep-fried chicken pieces.





The highest-ranked Indian entry in the deep-fried category is actually a vegetarian gravy dish: Malai Kofta. Placed at No. 10, Malai Kofta consists of fried potato and paneer balls served in a creamy sauce made with a rich cashew-based paste.

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At No. 32 is Chicken 65 from Chennai. It consists of deep-fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, red chillies and a variety of other spices. In Karnataka, the dish is often garnished with grated coconut, while in Andhra Pradesh, the chicken is sometimes cooked rather than fried.

Finally, at No. 40 is a chaat favourite: papri chaat. This popular street food consists of deep-fried wafers (papri), tamarind and mint chutneys, black grams, potatoes and dahi. The ingredients are layered together and typically topped with sev and chaat masala.











From festive dishes such as Malai Kofta, often prepared on special occasions, to street food favourites like papri chaat, which can be enjoyed on the go, India's deep-fried dishes are diverse and packed with flavour.