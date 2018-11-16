Jackfruit Recipes: Raw Jackfruit Is The Toast Of Vegans In The West

Ashwin Rajagopalan | Updated: November 16, 2018 12:09 IST
It's end-September, almost the perfect time to visit Lake Tahoe, America's premier Alpine lake that borders California and Nevada. I'm at West Shore Café that is on the edge of the lake in North Lake Tahoe. I've just been served one of the restaurant's signature dishes - carnitas tacos. Except, this one's not the classic carnitas taco, a delicacy that's usually crafted with slow-cooked pork shoulder. Rob Wyss, the restaurant's executive chef has substituted pork with raw jackfruit and quite a few of his diners can't tell the difference. His simple approach is to treat raw jackfruit like meat - they griddle it to make it crispy.
As restaurants across the US and Europe start getting creative to accommodate vegan preferences, raw jackfruit (it's also commonly referred to as young jackfruit in the US) has suddenly become a new favourite. Over the last couple of years, it has gone from exotic to becoming somewhat well-known. It's one reason why raw jackfruit exports are on the upswing from India. This is not a new ingredient to kitchens across India. In Coorg for instance, Mudi Chekke (Raw Jackfruit) curry is a time-tested recipe and then there's the kathal biryani where raw jackfruit fills in for meat. We've rounded up three recipes that don't just showcase raw jackfruit as a meat alternative but also demonstrate the sheer versatility of this ingredient:
Einchor Er Chop: (Jackfruit Patties)
Recipe Courtesy: Chef Biswajit Bhunia, Chef de Cuisine at Ayna, the Hilton Chennai.
I tried this quintessential Bengali dish during my last visit to Ayna, the pan-Indian restaurant at the Hilton in Chennai. This is Chef Bihswajit's family recipe:
Ingredients:
For the crumbing:
Method:
Also Read: (Yorkshire Lamb Patties Recipe)
A quintessential Bengali dish at the Hilton in Chennai.
Recipe Courtesy: Chef Latha, Chef de Cuisine, Malabar Café, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty
This Kerala speciality is an interesting twist to a raw jackfruit biryani. There's no rice, while the textures and flavours of fish combine with raw jackfruit.
Ingredients:
Method:
This Kerala speciality is an interesting twist to a raw jackfruit biryani.
Recipe Courtesy: Rashmi Ghale, co-founder of Purple Basil
Purple Basil is a home delivery platform in Bengaluru that serves healthy fast food options.. I found this burger quite similar to the pulled jackfruit tacos and burgers I sampled in the US.
Ingredients:
Method:
Also Read: (Chicken Feta Cheese Burgers With Potato Salad Recipe)
Purple Basil, a home delivery platform in Bengaluru that serves healthy fast food options.
These recipes are great if you're looking for vegetarian options of typical meat dishes or just looking at experimenting with raw jackfruit. The pulled jackfruit burger is a dish that kids will enjoy. It's not just the textures that make it a great meat substitute. It's rich in protein, Vitamin A and C and also antioxidants.
Comments