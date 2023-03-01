Over the years, we have realised Malaika Arora is a true-blue foodie like all of us. Occasionally, Malaika gives in to her cravings and enjoys guilt-ridden foods. But she is also known for maintaining the right balance between her love for food and fitness. And we can't help but take note of her impeccable balance! It's not just about eating good food, Malaika also enjoys cooking her meals at home. If you take a look at her Instagram stories, you will find bits and pieces of her everyday life, including her love for food and cooking. Malaika's approach to food is quite refreshing and inspiring.





Keeping up with the tradition, Malaika Arora recently shared what her weekday meal looks like. Malaika's latest Instagram story features her lunch and dinner menu, and trust us, we are totally impressed! For lunch, she had a classic Punjabi dish that she prepared at home. No points for guessing, it was the very popular kadhi pakoda. "#punjabikadhi #homemade," she captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Here's a glimpse of her Instagram story for you:





While Malaika kept her lunch quite wholesome, the dinner featured all things rich, creamy and sinful. Yes, that's true! She ended her day with a large portion of pavlova biscoff - a meringue-based dessert with crunchy biscoff topping. Sounds delicious, right? The dessert was sent over to her friend and celebrity baker Pooja Dhingra. "You are a genius @poojadhingra #pavlovabiscoff," the story caption read. Take a look.





If you are impressed with Malaika Arora's weekday meal and want to try it at home, then here we have something similar for you. We found the classic Punjabi kadhi pakoda recipe and a pavlova recipe that you can replicate at home.





Click here for kadhi pakoda recipe.





Click here for fresh fruit pavlova recipe.





What are you waiting for? Prepare these delicacies at home and enjoy a meal, Malaika Arora-style.



