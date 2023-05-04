A hot cup of chai is one of the favourite drinks of Indians across the world. Whether we enjoy it as it is or pair it with some delicious snacks, there are many options to explore. In British homes, there is a concept of a 'high tea' which is basically a small meal consumed between lunch and dinner. It features a cup of tea paired with cookies, muffins and delicate sandwiches. Turns out that even Malaika Arora loves to relish some tea-time treats in true British style. The diva shared an Instagram story about her high tea indulgence, and it had a cute companion featuring in it too. Take a look:

"High tea with Casper," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, we could see a two-tier serving plate filled with all kinds of delicious tea-time treats. There were some jam cookies, jeera cookies, chocolate brownies, chocolate-filled pastries and more. In the background, we could see Malaika Arora's adorable pet dog Casper who served as her companion. Isn't it the most adorable meal ever?

Apart from this tea-time indulgence, Malaika Arora follows a strict diet regime and makes it a point to eat a healthy diet. She is especially fond of home-cooked food and enjoys some delightful desi treats every now and then. Recently, we spotted a wholesome Rajasthani meal being devoured by her. Malaika Arora also enjoyed a delicious bowl full of fruits to celebrate summer. There were blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and more. Click here to read more about this story.

We can't wait to see what Malaika Arora devours next! What did you think of her high tea and other food indulgences? Tell us in the comments.