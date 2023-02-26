Biryani is one of the most loved dishes in India. This flavourful rice dish can be made with a variety of ingredients, depending on the region and style of preparation. The best part about biryani is that it not only makes for a wholesome meal but also provides a treat to the taste buds. Its rich and aromatic flavours make it quite hard to resist indulging in it. And it seems like actress Malaika Arora would agree with us on this. Recently, she shared a picture of her Sunday lunch meal that featured a bowl of scrumptious biryani and it has left us craving for some too!





Also read: Malaika Arora Enjoys Mighty Spread Of Home-Cooked Food, Courtesy This Friend





Malaika took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her yummy meal. In the photo, we could see a bowl of mouth-watering biryani. "Sundays=Biryani," Malaika captioned the story. She also added a heart emoji along with it. Check out her full story here:

Malaika Arora's gastronomic adventures are always interesting. If you follow her on Instagram, then you would know that she's a big-time foodie and doesn't miss a chance to keep her 17.3 million followers updated with what she's indulging in. Earlier, the actress shared a photo of her Sunday night dinner which included a plateful of truffle pasta, a toast with what looked like burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, and some rocket leaves. Truffle pasta for the win," Malaika captioned the post on Instagram Stories. You can read all about it here.





Also read: Malaika Arora Cooks A Classic Masala Rice Dish. Guess What It Is





If you're craving some biryani after looking at Malaika's Instagram story, just like us, fret not. Here are some of our best biryani recipes that you can make and enjoy at home. Biryani tastes best when served with some raita or salan. Click here for the recipes.





What do you think about Malaika Arora's foodie adventures? Do let us know in the comments section below.







