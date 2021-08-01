Malaika Arora is a foodie who loves to indulge in wholesome, yummy home-cooked meals from time to time. The fitness enthusiast appears to have been craving some authentic Italian cuisine this weekend. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram Stories giving her fans and followers a glimpse of the sumptuous spread along with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, at her home. Malaika posted a picture of her dining table that was set for three along with the caption, “Can't go to Italy. Bring Italy home.” She also added “Tuscany” in her caption. In the pictures, we spotted a bottle of white wine along with freshly baked focaccia with cherry tomatoes and onions. The hearty meal is going to leave you hungry for sure.





Also Read: Malaika Arora Is "Cooking Something Exciting" In Her Kitchen; Can You Guess What?

The feast included popular Italian dishes like spaghetti Aglio e Olio, fusilli tossed with red cherry tomatoes and basil. We could also spot some flatbread pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves, and a chicken dish with fresh peaches.

Arjun posted a candid picture on Instagram Stories featuring Malaika looking lovely at lunch. He posted the sweet picture along with the caption, “The pasta and the maker.”





Take a look:





Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Is Quite The Passionate Foodie, And We Have Proof

Recently, Malaika was in Gujarat for an event and as a true foodie, made sure to binge on the local cuisine. And the model had the best the state had to offer by opting for a generous Gujarati thali. She also shared the image of the lavish thali on Instagram Stories along with the caption, “When in Gujarat.” She also included the hashtag “food coma” and boy, we could relate. Her delicious meal included some popular Gujarati dishes such as dhokla and kadhi and some desi sweets as well.





If you think that the secret to her fit physique is staying away from all the yummy food, think again. Recently, Malaika got us all hungry when she shared an image of aloo paratha along with mango pickle. Sharing a photo of her plate, she said, “Happiness on my plate.” She also posted the hashtags “aloo parantha” and “aam ka achaar”.





Malaika's partner Arjun Kapoor too has been sharing what he has been eating lately on his Instagram Stories. Recently, he shared a photo of a plate of baked chicken breasts in a juicy sauce and spiced rice with an omelette on top. The dish, prepared by chef Akshay Arora, looked absolutely yummy.





Tell us which of the dishes from the Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora menu is your pick for the day.