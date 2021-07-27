We all are aware of Malaika Arora's love for fitness and working out. However, what many people don't know is that Malaika is also an ardent foodie. Along with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Malaika occasionally indulges her food cravings with tasty cheat meals. From cheesy pizzas to wholesome and rich biryani, she often posts drool-worthy pictures of her food adventures on social media. On Tuesday, Malaika posted a picture of her simple and yummy lunch, which included a plate of aloo parantha along with a dollop of lip-smacking aam ka achar (mango pickle).





Are you slurping yet? Wait till you take a look at the appetizing spread. Malaika shared the picture and captioned it, “Happiness on my plate.” She also posted the hashtags ‘alooparantha' and ‘aamkaachaar'.

If Malaika's aloo parantha has left you craving, fret not. Here's a recipe to make the big, round paranthas in less than 30 minutes. And for the perfect accompaniment to the parantha, make this delicious aam ka achaar easily at home with this recipe.

A few days ago, Malaika had us salivating with another food post on Instagram. The lavish dish she devoured was a plate of rich and hearty biryani cooked by her mother. Malaika shared the picture of her meal on the occasion of Bakri Eid and captioned it, “#Mommymade.” Take a look here.

Before that, Malaika drove away our monsoon blues with a picture of her tasty 4 PM snack — a bowl of lip-smacking bhel. Bhel is a popular street-style food. It is made with a mix of puffed rice and fresh vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and boiled potatoes tossed in spicy green chutney. Know more about her tasty treat here.

An advocate for clean eating and a nutritious lifestyle, Malaika surely knows how to maintain a balance when it comes to her diet. Earlier, she had shared her ‘Sunday self-care' routine with her fans and followers on her social media account. The fitness enthusiast shared some useful tips on boosting immunity and removing harmful toxins from the body to feel fresh and rejuvenated. Find out more about Malaika's orange-coloured drink that she called her “immunity shot” here.





Not only does Malaika post recipes of healthy food and nutrition-packed drinks, but she also shares weight-loss tips. She begins her day with a glass of lukewarm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to detoxify her body. The humble drink is believed to aid weight loss. Read about it here.





Let us know in the comments below what you thought of Malaika's hearty desi meal, and other food choices.