Malaika Arora is a die-hard foodie, and her culinary adventures on social media are a testament to her love for food. The actress recently offered a peek into her comfort meal through her Instagram Stories. The image showcased a hearty plate of rajma chawal paired with masala pyaaz. A bowl of black olives was also visible on the table, adding a unique touch to the spread. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Rajma chawal + pyaaz hits the spot." It's clear that even celebrities find solace in simple, homely meals. Take a look below:

In addition to being a food lover, Malaika Arora is also a fitness enthusiast. The actress enjoys it all, but in moderation, and follows a strict diet plan to stay in shape. Earlier, she shared the ultimate secret to her wellness in an Instagram post. She was seen enjoying her good old ABC juice while getting her hair done. What's ABC juice, you ask? It's a magical potion that combines the goodness of apple, beetroot, and carrot. To elevate it further, Malaika added a touch of ginger to the mix. The side note read, "If you see me happy, just know I've had my juice." Take a look:

Earlier, Malaika Arora gave us a glimpse of her wholesome lunch. The spread featured a plate of round-shaped vegetable cutlets that looked both hearty and nourishing. There was also a bowl of curry on the table, beautifully garnished with fresh coriander, red chillies, and aromatic spices - it appeared to be kadhi. Malaika's plate included the classic Indian combination of aloo-gobhi sabzi and rice. To add a refreshing touch, she included a bowl of pomegranate arils. Read the full story here.





We can't wait to see more of Malaika Arora's culinary adventures!