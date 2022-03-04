Think of Gujarati food, and you will instantly be reminded of the delicious undhiyu, pankhi, dal dhokli, bardoli ki khichdi and whatnot. As much as we love to have all these various delicacies, there is one simple Gujarati dish that has taken over the hearts of many. Any guesses on what it could be? Well, we are talking about the delicious thepla! This flatbread is easy to make, carry and eat! Recently, Malaika Arora, too, was seen gorging on some delightful theplas. The fitness diva of Bollywood often shares her indulgences with her fans and followers on social media. A look through her Instagram, and you will come to realise that Malaika is indeed a self-confessed foodie. Every week, she shares something yummy and leaves us drooling. This time her box of theplas has left us hungry for some!





(Also Read: Who Is 'Always Asking For Food' When Malaika Arora Sits For A Comforting Desi Lunch; Find Out Here)





In the story she uploaded, you can see her holding a box of theplas. She wrote, "Not without my gf theplas @delnazd." Take a look at it here:

Malaika Arora shared about theplas

While this is the recent instance where Malaika shared her love for theplas and Gujarati food, it is certainly not the first time! The actress had also posted about theplas a few days back. In that story, she shared a plateful of theplas with some mirchis. There she had written, "Just hits the spot." Check it out below:







So, has Malaika's love for this Gujarati flatbread made you hungry for some too? Well, fret not; as usual, we have your back! Here we bring you the perfect and the easiest recipe to make theplas at home. Find the recipe below:





(Also Read: "True Blue Mallu Gurl", Malaika Arora's Weekend Feast Featured These South Indian Dishes)

Thepla Recipe: Here's How To Make Thepla

In a bowl, add atta, oil, dried methi, salt, garlic, ginger, coriander powder, green chillies, yoghurt and knead with water. Make sure that the dough is soft. Let it rest for a while. Then roll it out and make thin parathas from it. Bake it with some oil on a tawa and enjoy!





For the full recipe of these delicious theplas, click here.





You can pair these theplas with an instant mirchi achar or any Gujarati style curry if you want to.





So, make these delights today and let us know how they turned out for you!