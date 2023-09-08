When it comes to street food delights, what could possibly beat vada pav? This delectable snack is a breakfast staple for Maharashtrians and holds a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts all across India. And one Bollywood foodie who shares this love is none other than Malaika Arora. You don't have to take our word for it; just take a peek at her Instagram Stories. The diva has posted a picture of a vada pav with the caption "Am well fed". But this isn't your ordinary vada pav; in the middle of her pav adventure, there's a vada topped with a fried green chilli. Forget the chutneys; this one's got a sprinkle of masala for that extra flavour. Take a look at her post below:

Malaika Arora's vada pav had us yearning for the delicious flavours of Maharashtra's street food. If you're also craving that authentic taste, here are some mouthwatering recipes you can try at home.

1. Vada Pav

This street snack consists of a spicy potato fritter enclosed in a soft bun. It's a flavourful, affordable snack enjoyed by people of all ages across India. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pav Bhaji

This dish features a spicy, mashed vegetable medley served with soft buttered buns. This flavourful dish is a favourite among vegetarians and food enthusiasts nationwide. Recipe here.

3. Bhajiya Pav

This dish consists of crispy, deep-fried fritters, often made from gram flour, served between soft buns. This street food offers a delightful combination of textures and flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Bhel Puri

It's a delightful mixture of puffed rice, tangy chutneys, vegetables, and spices, creating a burst of flavours that's savoury and refreshing.. Detailed recipe here.

5. Misal Pav

Misal pav is a spicy Maharashtrian dish. It features a spicy sprouted bean curry, garnished with crunchy toppings and served with soft pav. To get the full recipe, click here.

What is your favourite street food snack? Tell us in the comments.