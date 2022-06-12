Malaika Arora's food posts are a hit on social media. Her gastronomic adventures often end up giving us major culinary goals. Be it homecooked simple food or exotic delicacies while she is out on a vacation, Malaika makes sure she documents her indulgences and shares them with her online family. Today, she was seen satiating her sweet tooth with a mouth-watering dessert. Malaika's Sunday meal included blueberry pancakes made to perfection. On her Instagram Stories, we saw stacked pancakes with chunks of blueberries. Malaika wrote, “Blueberry pancakes for the win.”





Malaika Arora is someone who believes in enjoying her vacations with delectable food. Her food trail from Turkey had us drooling. Malaika went on a vacation with her friends and gave us a glimpse of her sweet indulgence. She shared Reels on Instagram that featured various moments from her fun time spent there. In it, the actress was seen indulging in the classic Turkish delight – Baklava. It's a popular dessert from Turkey. She didn't stop here. Malaika also gorged on choco-lava cake with some vanilla ice cream on top.

It's truly amazing to see Malaika Arora strike the right balance between fitness and indulging in sweet delicacies from time to time. Once, she shared a snippet of a “cherry blossom revisited jar” that looked every bit tempting. The heavenly sweet dish was made using sour cherry compote, chocolate millet sponge, vegan cream cheese, dark chocolate ganache and toasted hazelnuts.





We have seen Malaika Arora gushing over sweet dishes many times. Once, she shared a picture of a box of delicious cookies. The crunchy delight looked tasty and Malaika loved every bite of it for sure. She wrote, “Obsessed with these cookies.”





Malaika Arora is a sucker for all things sweet and it reflects in her food posts. The best part about her being a foodie is that she doesn't shy away from showcasing this side. She once shared about her go-to sweet dish on Instagram. Malaika dropped a snapshot of an indulgent rich slab of dark chocolate and wrote, “My go to...dark chocolate.”





We can learn a lot from Malaika Arora on how to enjoy food while simultaneously leading a healthy lifestyle.