Malaika Arora is currently making the headlines for all the right reasons. She has garnered huge appreciation for her special performance on the remake of the classic song 'Aap Jaisa Koi', from the movie 'An Action Hero'. Now, she is all set to debut on OTT with the reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. Malaika, who is quite active on social media, is busy promoting the show through Insta stories and posts. In between, what grabbed our attention is her indulgence chronicle. That's right!





By now, we all know that Malaika Arora is an ardent foodie. If you scroll through her social media, you will find Malaika sharing all her food stories every now and then. From her cheat meals to dinner dates with friends and family - we get to see it all. Keeping up with the tradition, she recently shared a glimpse of her meal that she enjoyed in between the promotional spree. It was the classic winter treat. Can you guess? Let us spill the beans for you. It was a bowlful of gajar ka halwa. In the picture, we saw her holding a bowl of gajar ka halwa with ghee, dry fruits and khoya kheer on it. And trust us, the meal looks oh-so-delicious. "Gajar ka halwa for win!" she captioned the story. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

If you are like us, then surely this yummy treat has left you drooling too. Hence, to help you sate your cravings, we found the classic gajar ka halwa recipe that you can easily make at home. Let's take a look

How To Make Gajar Ka Halwa?

To make this dish, grate carrots and cook them in ghee, in a pan. Add sugar and continue cooking until the halwa turns a deep reddish colour. Add khoya and dry fruits; mix everything together and serve. Click here to know more about the tips and tricks for making halwai-style gajar ka halwa at home.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this winter-special dish today and enjoy, Malaika Arora-style.