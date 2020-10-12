Malaika Arora's Special Treat Looks Nutty, Fudgy And So Tempting! (See Pics)

SEARCH
Malaika Arora let her hair down to indulge in a nutty, fudgy treat. Take a look at what she ate.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: October 12, 2020 18:06 IST

Malaika Arora indulged herself in a delicious treat.

  • Malaika Arora is one of the fittest divas out there
  • She is a staunch practitioner of the vegan diet
  • Here's the delicious treat she indulged herself in recently

There are days when we eat healthy food, and clean eating is all we can think about. We eat only the meals which are good for us without bingeing on anything else. Healthy foods are on our go-to list on weekdays. However, the weekend is one time when we let go and indulge in what we really like. Malaika Arora is no different. The fittest diva has gone vegan and is loving every bit of her diet. However, she too let her hair down to binge on a decadent chocolate ice cream fudge over the weekend. She took to Instagram to share a click of the delicious looking treat. Take a look:

Malaika Arora shared a picture of the decadent dessert on Instagram. 

The ice cream fudge that Malaika Arora ate was topped with walnuts and chopped pistachios. There was also some caramel or chocolate sauce drizzled on top of the ice cream fudge that Malaika Arora was having. "Can't stop won't stop," wrote Malaika Arora sharing a click of her delicious treat.

We loved to see how well Malaika Arora indulged herself without giving up on her diet. Let's hope to see more such interesting and unique dishes from her soon!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

