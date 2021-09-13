Malaika Arora's love for food is no secret to the world. She is a hardcore foodie and never shies away from telling it to the world. In fact, if you follow her on Instagram, you will find Malaika indulging in her favourite treats every now and then. From the clean and healthy breakfast bowls to all her sinful binges - she shares it all with her 13.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app. And what fascinates us the most is how well she balances her diet regime. She's one such celebrity who not only believes in eating and living healthy, but also swears by a balanced diet - that includes all things healthy and tasty. Take, for instance, her recent story on Instagram.





Sunday calls for indulgence. It is one day in the week when we keep our diet thoughts at bay and devour all our favourite foods. It seems to be the same for Malaika Arora. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how her Sunday night looked like. And we it was just about sinful indulgences. She shared a picture of a delicious Tiramisu French Toast and wrote alongside, "Sunday Indulgence". Take a look at the yummy Insta-story:





Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora Reveals Her Post-Yoga Meal, Skin And Haircare Secrets

Looks delicious, right? We must say the very thought of the crispy toast with creamy tiramisu is making slurp. While we are on a hunt for this unique French toast recipe, here's a list of French toasts you can try prepare at home and relish. The best part is, this list includes both sweet and savoury French toast recipes, catering every type of palate in mind. Click here for the French toast recipes.





Let us know how you liked the French toast recipes. And also, if you find the recipe of Malaika Arora's Tiramisu French Toast, then do not forget to share with us in the comments below.