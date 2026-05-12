Food can be a great source of income, and that too without much effort. Shabaz Khan, a 31-year-old charity worker based in Kilmarnock, Scotland, was struggling as everyday expenses began rising faster than his salary. He started looking for a side hustle to bring in extra earnings, reported People Magazine. It was during this search that he came across vending machines. Encouraged by a friend who already owned one, Khan decided to invest in his first machine.

From A Single Vending Machine To A Booming Business

Khan purchased a refurbished vending machine for around $4,800 (approximately Rs 4.6 lakh) and launched his venture in April last year. What followed was a quick expansion. Within the first month, he secured a second location, and over time, the business grew to six machines placed across different sites.





Each machine offers ready-to-eat snacks and beverages such as chips and soft drinks - items that typically perform well in high-footfall zones. The steady demand for such convenient food options has played a key role in helping the business expand within a relatively short period.

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Rs 26 Lakh Profit Estimated In Just One Year

The initial investment was recovered within 10 months, Khan told Kennedy News and Media, calling it a strong return for a first-time venture. This year, the business is expected to generate about $58,000 (roughly Rs 55 lakh) in revenue, with estimated profits of around $27,000 (roughly Rs 26 lakh).





These figures underline how small, well-placed food vending setups can evolve into reliable income streams, particularly when scaled across multiple locations.

Working For Only 4-5 Hours A Week

Unlike traditional food businesses that require long hours and significant manpower, this model operates on minimal time. Khan spends around four to five hours a week managing the machines, typically restocking them before work, during lunch breaks or in the evening.





He noted that refilling a vending machine takes less than 10 minutes, making it a highly manageable operation alongside a full-time job. The low time commitment is one of the key factors that make it an attractive option for side income.





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Learning Curve In Vending Machine Business

Despite its simplicity, the business was not without its challenges. Khan shared that understanding customer preferences was crucial - from choosing the right mix of snacks and drinks to ensuring machines are stocked efficiently.





He described the early phase as a learning curve, where trial and error helped him identify which items performed well and which did not. Managing inventory and adapting to demand across locations became an important part of running the operation smoothly.





Looking ahead, Khan plans to continue expanding by adding more machines, with current profits being reinvested into the business. However, he has no plans to turn this into a full-time occupation anytime soon, choosing instead to remain focused on his primary role in the charity sector.