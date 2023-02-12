Today, food apps and grocery delivery stores are blessing in disguise for most of us. These apps helps us get food and everyday essentials at our door steps, that too without any hassle. But, seemingly a person recently had a terrible experience. He received a rat alongside his order. You heard us! Let us tell you the story from the beginning. A person, named Nitin Arora, recently placed an order on Blinkit for a packet of bread. In no time, he received his order; but with that, came a rodent. According to him, the rat was moving inside the bread packet. Sounds disgusting, right?





Nitin Arora instantly took to Twitter to share a post, featuring the rodent (in the bread packet) and lodged a complaint, tagging the instant grocery delivery app Blinkit. In the videos and photos, one can actually notice the animal moving inside the packet. As per the post, the incident took place on February 1, 2023.





"Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato," Nitin Arora posted. Alongside, he also shared a screenshot of his chat with the Blinkit customer care executive. Check out the post below:

Also Read: Zomato, Blinkit Give A Hilarious Twist To Famous Bollywood Dialogue In New Ad







The post in no time grabbed attention on the internet, with people reacting to it strongly.





"Same issue with me. I received the rotten goods from Blinkit and not getting any support from Customer service. Then I decided to visit the store, from where they dispatch the orders. No wonder if rat was found in a packet the store was totally messed and full of insects and garbage," read a comment.





Another person wrote, "They don't have time to clean the pack of chips before delivery! Zepto is better now a days. At least, I never faced any issues with them."





A third person wrote, "Blinkit, now-a-days, is becoming useless. Sometimes they deliver stale vegetables, sometimes damaged items, and when they replace the veggies, they are typically same type! And the delivery boys mark items delivered even before they have arrived."





The post grabbed Blinkit's attention as well. The company instantly apologised for the incident and said that the "concern is genuine". They further took to the comments section to write, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have", and asked for his contact details and order number for further enquiry.





Dhananjay Shashidharan, the head of Customer Delight at Blinkit, further replied that they took serious note of the incident and de-listed the partner store. "I want to assure you, we've taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner," he wrote, adding, "We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks."











What are your thoughts on the incident. Do share it with us in the comments section below.