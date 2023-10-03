Monkeys have quite a reputation as the troublemakers of the animal kingdom, especially when you are out in the mountains. We have all heard stories of these mischievous creatures approaching us for food or even swiping it from our hands. But have you ever witnessed someone deliberately annoying a monkey? Well, there is a video making the rounds on the Internet that captures such an incident. In the video, a man attempts to hand over a food packet to the monkey after rubbing it in the soil. The monkey got annoyed with the unhygienic practice and its reaction was nothing short of priceless.

A man starts off by rubbing a food packet in the soil. Then, he tries to hand it over to the monkey, who seems utterly shocked by this offering. The monkey, clearly unimpressed, takes matters into its own hands, quite literally, and vigorously cleans the packet. After some thorough scrubbing, the packet is torn open with its teeth, revealing a snack that resembles a dry cake. Even after extracting the treat, the monkey goes the extra mile, giving it a good cleaning before finally indulging. It seems like even monkeys have their own cleanliness standards.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has gathered 27.4 million views, 2.4 million likes and thousands of hilarious comments.

A user wrote, “He be like: Why would you- Well, lemme just clean it then.”

Another user added, “Bro said: Are you really the evolved version of me?”

Someone said, “Dude is more hygienic than my sister.”

A person commented, “I'm confused ... which one is the human with the brain? The giver or the receiver.”

An Instagrammer penned, “Bro is now confused who is real human.”

What do you think about this video? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.