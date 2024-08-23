Kajol is a self-confessed foodie. Don't believe us? A glance at her Instagram page will give you all the proof you need about her love for delicacies. From coffee and cake to ice cream and fries, Kajol regularly posts on social media about her culinary adventures. On Thursday, Kajol shared a picture from a get-together at home featuring lots of food. The actress also invented a new word for a meal where lunch and dinner collide. Can you guess what it is? She called it - "Lindner". In the photo, Kajol can be seen happily serving food to her guests. What's on the "lindner" menu? The picture suggests palak paneer, fish fry, Maharashtrian rassa, garlic bread, dal rice, and more. Kajol wrote in the caption, "When lunch and dinner collide it's called Lindner!"

See the post here:

If you want to enjoy the dishes present on Kajol's dinner table, here are some easy recipes you can recreate at home.

1. Palak Paneer

This recipe is rich and creamy and is made with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and spinach cooked with spices. It goes well with jeera rice, paratha or naan. Here is the recipe.

2. Garlic Bread

Everyone's favourite cafe snack is the crispy garlic bread with a buttery, soft inside and lots of cheese on top. Now that you have this detailed recipe, you may make the cheese-pull garlic bread at home. Click here for the recipe.

3. Fish Fry

You can't say no to this delicious appetizer. Serve it with mustard sauce (kasundi) and onion salad. Recipe inside.

4. Spicy Maharashtrian Patwadi Rassa

This authentic recipe offers a multitude of flavours and textures in one dish. You can enjoy it with bhakri or steamed rice. Check out the full recipe here.

