India scripted history after Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon's surface. Several celebrities have lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as India becomes the first nation to land on the South Pole region of the moon. Ahead of the Moon-touchdown, ISRO dubbed the critical process of soft-landing, as “20 minutes of terror.” Well, it looks like the “20 minutes of terror” had its impact on Masaba Gupta as well. While we all were waiting with bated breath to witness Chandrayaan-3 touch down on the lunar surface, Masaba Gupta was battling her stress by gorging on ice cream. How do we know? The fashion designer turned actress gave us a glimpse of her cheat meal indulgence on Instagram. According to her, “it's allowed” as she is celebrating India's victory in the space race. Masaba Gupta's post included a graphical representation of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon and a photograph of herself enjoying her ice cream.

In the caption, the ace fashion designer wrote, “India to the moon... congratulations ISRO on this amazing day while the world is watching. Swipe to see how I Demolished ice cream in stress while catching some news on #chandrayan3 but it's allowed today! So proud.” Take a look at her post here:

Masaba Gupta is currently in Delhi for an event. Leaving the quintessential chole bhature and rajma chawal behind, she devoured desserts during her visit to the national capital. she shared a photograph of what appeared like a food delivery app on Instagram Stories. The picture featured the menu of Delhi's much-loved dessert chain Nirula's with two sweet treats: “Nutty Buddy" and “Hot Chocolate Fudge”. P.S: Without sugar. The actress also confessed that she has a soft corner for the fast-food restaurant chain. She wrote, “Hi Delhi, it's been a while. Why is Nirula's a default setting when I land here?” Check out the full story here.

While Masaba Gupta has a soft corner for chocolatey indulgences, she often leaves a trail of inspiration for healthy and clean eating. A few days back, she dropped a picture of her "Easy Healthy Sunday Dinner.” Her meal included: broccoli brown rice, potato stir-fry, baked veggies and lemon fish. Click here to read it in detail.

What did you think of Masaba Gupta's yummy indulgences? Tell us in the comments.