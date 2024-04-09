Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta also has a passion for food that she often shares with her followers. No stranger to regularly giving glimpses of her culinary adventures, Masaba recently intrigued her followers with a post about her desire to create a summer-style grazing table at home. In a recent Instagram story, Masaba treated her followers to a short clip showing her 2023 Christmas dinner party feast, which was nothing short of a food lover's paradise. The table was laden with an array of dishes, featuring cheese platters filled with an assortment of cheeses, crackers, nuts, and a selection of fruits including grapes, berries, kiwis, and seasonal fruits. The spread also had a variety of fruits, including oranges, chocolates, and a wide range of dips.





“Need to do a summer-style grazing table at home soon. This was early Christmas ‘23,” she wrote in the caption. What set Masaba's table apart was the festive touch she added to every detail. There were adorable little Christmas trees made of cream cheese, complete with charming bows. The table itself was decorated with white flowers in glass jars, traditional masks, and lit candles all around.





Also Read: Do Not Disturb Masaba Gupta, She Is Having A “Chilla And Boiled Egg Party”

See here:

A summer-style grazing table typically consists of a variety of fresh and light foods perfect for gatherings in warm weather.

How To Create A Grazing Table:

Charcuterie Board

Cheese is a must-add to any grazing table. Soft cheeses like brie or semi-soft cheeses like gouda, provide options for every palate.

Nuts and olives

Nuts and olives provide a salty element to the spread, perfect for snacking alongside cheese. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and a variety of olives offer different flavours for guests to enjoy.

Fresh fruits

Incorporating seasonal fruits adds colour to the table and is also refreshing. Grapes, berries, melons, and citrus fruits are some popular choices.

Dips and spreads

Hummus, tzatziki, guacamole, hari chutney, etc offers extra flavour options for guests to enjoy.

Sweets

Light desserts such as chocolates, cookies, or fruit mithais add a sweet finish to the grazing table. These bite-sized treats offer a satisfying end to the meal.



