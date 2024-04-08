Masaba Gupta often shares glimpses of her healthy practices and foodie adventures on Instagram. From her wholesome breakfast cheelas to indulgent favourites, her posts are always real and relatable. To her fans, her love for desi khana is no surprise. She is often seen relishing many flavourful delicacies from across the country. On World Health Day 2024, which was celebrated on April 7, Masaba took to Instagram to express her passion and gratefulness for Indian food. Wondering what she had to say about it? Find out below.





In her Instagram story, Masaba posted a picture of a plate filled with rice and sabzis, with raw carrot and cucumber on the side. The rice was topped with some type of dal or mixed veg curry. We could spot cauliflower, French beans and a leafy green preparation. Masaba also savoured a dry dish of bean sprouts as part of this meal. She wrote, "Happy World Health Day - we are lucky that an Indian kitchen is where being healthy can begin for all of us, if we chose well." The text was followed by a smiley emoji. Take a look at the screengrab below.

