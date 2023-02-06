Well-known fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has always been vocal about her fitness routine. She is an advocate of clean eating and is set on a path to make her fans lead a healthier life. The actor-designer has also opened up about suffering from PCOD and how she tweaked her diet in order to maintain a healthy body. If you follow her on Instagram, you'd know that she often shares glimpses from her healthy meal diaries. Recently, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of how she started her Monday morning, and it has given us major fitness goals!





In the story, we can see a glass of hot water. "A spoon of ghee & hot water because it has numerous benefits but right now, I need deep hydration," she wrote. We can also see a bowl of nuts and potato juice. "2 soaked walnuts & 5 almonds," "Potato juice for puffy dark under eyes. I don't think I can sleep in peace until April," Masaba further added. She also added the hashtag #MasabaSwearsBy Every Morning. Check out here story here:

Well, this is not the first time that Masaba has given us major health goals. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share that she was on a no-sugar diet. "Just completed 21 days off refined sugar. And I cannot believe I did," she wrote. Masaba went on to say that the 17th and the 18th day of the 21-day regime were the hardest as her body was addicted to desserts, chocolates and all other "nonsense." Read more about it here.











Did Masaba's morning ritual motivate you to kick-start your day on a healthy note? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.