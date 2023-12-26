The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 result was declared on December 21, and 14 candidates scored 100 percentiles. Among the toppers is a proud food blogger - Pulkit Daga - who secured a 99.14 percentile in the CAT 2023 result. Pulkit has a food channel on both Instagram and YouTube, with around 115K followers and 478K subscribers, respectively. From exploring restaurants and cafes in Mumbai and Delhi to creating vegetarian recipes at home, Pulkit's blog is flooded with mouth-watering food.

"On Instagram, initially, I used to cover cafes and restaurants, but during the lockdown, I started doing recipes with my mother because I couldn't go out. We made a dessert recipe for caramel custard pudding. It got almost 3 lakh views, which was huge at the time because I had only about 10,000 followers. That was the breakthrough video for me," Pulkit shared, as quoted by a media organization.

No matter how passionate you are, running and growing social media pages on food, beauty, fashion, etc., is a task in itself and requires a lot of time and some push to keep going for the long term.

The blogger added, "I was really passionate about food vlogging from the beginning itself. I think the beginning is the most difficult part. Eventually, people started appreciating (me), strangers reached out, and a couple of friends from coaching institutes reached out to me afterwards, messaged me saying I was doing well, etc. That sort of kept me going."

Here is a delicious Cheese Parantha recipe from his Instagram handle:

As per reports, Pulkit picked the Commerce stream in class 12th, followed by a Bachelor's degree in Management Studies (BMS) from the University of Delhi. In 2019, he attempted the CAT exam but could not get into an institution of his choice. It was in June this year that he started preparing for CAT 2023. He aims to get into IIM Ahmedabad or the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi and also hopes to get into the food industry in the future.